New Mexico governor to request $59M for veterans' home | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico governor to request $59M for veterans' home

The Associated Press
Updated: November 11, 2021 05:16 PM
Created: November 11, 2021 04:56 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has vowed to request $59 million in capital funding during the upcoming legislative session to finance improvements at the troubled New Mexico State Veterans’ Home.

She announced the plan during a ceremony Thursday at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque.

She said veterans deserve respect and support, including in their later years.

A recent report by legislative analysts turned up numerous concerns about the facility in the city of Truth or Consequences.

The governor's office also noted that the main building — constructed in 1936 — includes cramped resident rooms, inadequate ventilation and restrooms that do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Presbyterian, UNM Health activate crisis standards of care for metro hospitals
Presbyterian, UNM Health activate crisis standards of care for metro hospitals
State health officials plan to renew New Mexico's indoor mask mandate
State health officials plan to renew New Mexico's indoor mask mandate
AFR responds to apartment complex fire in NE Albuquerque
AFR responds to apartment complex fire in NE Albuquerque
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,337 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 1,337 additional COVID-19 cases
APD: Man detained after barricading self in gas station
APD: Man detained after barricading self in gas station