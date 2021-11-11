New Mexico governor to request $59M for veterans' home

The Associated Press
Updated: November 11, 2021 05:16 PM
Created: November 11, 2021 04:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has vowed to request $59 million in capital funding during the upcoming legislative session to finance improvements at the troubled New Mexico State Veterans’ Home.
She announced the plan during a ceremony Thursday at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque.
She said veterans deserve respect and support, including in their later years.
A recent report by legislative analysts turned up numerous concerns about the facility in the city of Truth or Consequences.
The governor's office also noted that the main building — constructed in 1936 — includes cramped resident rooms, inadequate ventilation and restrooms that do not comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
