New Mexico governor urges limits on fireworks amid drought

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is urging cities and counties across New Mexico to consider banning the sale of fireworks ahead of the July Fourth holiday.
She pointed Monday to the persistent drought that has blanketed much of the state and the fire restrictions already in place on national forest lands.
While state statutes prevent the governor from imposing a statewide ban on fireworks, the governor's office is encouraging municipalities to take action to limit fire danger.
Restrictions are in place across Doña Ana County for the next month, and Rio Rancho and Farmington have warned residents to be careful over the holiday.
