New Mexico governor urges voting by mail amid pandemic
New Mexico governor urges voting by mail amid pandemic

The Associated Press
Updated: September 04, 2020 09:18 AM
Created: September 04, 2020 09:11 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is urging voters to request absentee ballots online and cast them by mail in the interest of safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email message sponsored by her campaign, the first-term Democratic governor said Thursday that voting by mail is safe, easy and contributed to record turnout across New Mexico in the June primary.

State election officials have expressed confidence in the ability of the U.S. Postal Service to handle an increased volume of absentee ballots.

Some local Democratic officials recommend handing off absentee ballots directly at county clerk's offices or voting locations.


