New Mexico governor visits dispensary on first day of legal recreational sales

Brianna Wilson
Updated: April 01, 2022 05:24 PM
Created: April 01, 2022 03:35 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's the first day of legal marijuana sales in New Mexico.
There was a long line of people waiting outside Everest Apothecary Friday morning who couldn't wait to be some of the first in the state to make a purchase.
Minutes later, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham pulled up. After mingling with the crowd, Everest's CEO Trishelle Kirk walked the governor through the process of buying and showed her what products are available – answering questions that a first-time buyer would have.
The governor's focus was seeing the start of the new industry that she hopes will bring more money to the state.
"Today is like the fruition of a ton of work by a lot of incredible people, making sure that New Mexicans have access to recreational, adult-use cannabis in exactly the way they want, and it's a huge economic opportunity for the state," Lujan Grisham said.
Click on the video above to watch the governor's special appearance.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company