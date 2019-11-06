New Mexico governor withholds 2020 endorsement | KOB 4
New Mexico governor withholds 2020 endorsement

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 06, 2019 07:10 AM
Created: November 06, 2019 06:19 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico's Democratic governor is staying out of the political fray as her party decides on a presidential candidate ahead of the 2020 election.
    
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declined Tuesday to name a favored presidential candidate for the Democratic nomination. She pledged to "robustly" support the party's eventual nominee.
    
On issues of taxation and health-care finance roiling the presidential primary race, Lujan Grisham says that she supports greater tax parity between the ultra-wealthy and middle class.
    
The first-year governor and former congresswoman says she is more interested in prescription drug reform to lower consumer costs than a comprehensive health care overhaul. She says single-payer, universal health care is worthy of consideration.
    
New Mexico holds its presidential primary on June 2. Hillary Clinton won New Mexico's Democratic primary in 2016.

