New Mexico group shares resources for new or expecting parents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Breastfeeding Task Force (NMBTF) is offering virtual resources for expecting or new parents for World Breastfeeding Month.
“Although breastfeeding, chest feeding, lactating is a normal process, it’s also a learned skill,” Monica Esparza, the deputy director for NMBTF, said. “Unfortunately, we live in a world where families don’t always have someone they can call or that can show them how to do it.”
She explained it’s more than promoting breastfeeding. It’s a community.
"During these times – parents, new parents, pregnant parents can feel isolated and our goal is to help create that community, even if it's a virtual community,” she said.
For the entire month of August, there are several free virtual events. Professionals will also be available to offer advice.
"Like lactation consultants and lactation counselors and anybody else who can be there and support you and you'll know who to call in case there's any questions or problems that arise,” she said.
