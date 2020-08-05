New Mexico group shares resources for new or expecting parents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Breastfeeding Task Force (NMBTF) is offering virtual resources for expecting or new parents for World Breastfeeding Month.

“Although breastfeeding, chest feeding, lactating is a normal process, it’s also a learned skill,” Monica Esparza, the deputy director for NMBTF, said. “Unfortunately, we live in a world where families don’t always have someone they can call or that can show them how to do it.”