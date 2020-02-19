New Mexico groups to get $9.4M in public housing grants | KOB 4
New Mexico groups to get $9.4M in public housing grants

The Associated Press
Created: February 19, 2020 11:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than two dozen organizations around New Mexico will share $9.4 million in grant funding to improve public housing.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the funding Tuesday, saying more than $2.7 billion was awarded nationally.

The grants can be used by public housing authorities to build, repair and renovate properties in their respective communities. That could include large-scale projects such as replacing roofs or upgrading electrical or plumping systems.

Federal officials say the grants are aimed at capital improvements to preserve and enhance the stock of affordable housing available across the U.S.

Housing authorities that serve rural New Mexico communities including Bayard, Clayton, Cuba, Raton, Wagon Mound and Tucumcari are among those to get grants. Albuquerque, Santa Fe and parts of southern New Mexico also will get funding through the program.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

