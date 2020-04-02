New Mexico has few medical masks to spare as virus spreads

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said she has urged federal authorities to make New Mexico a higher priority in the distributing medical supplies. The state expects to receive a mobile U.S. Army hospital soon to expand local capacity to treat severely ill coronavirus patients, said Lujan Grisham, a Democrat.

New Mexico has at least 363 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 6 deaths and 31 people hospitalized as of Wednesday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia

New Mexico Human Service Secretary David Scrase has warned that infections may spread to between 250,000 people and 1.25 million in New Mexico. The state has a current population of about 2.1 million.