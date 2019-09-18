New Mexico has joined opioids settlement with Purdue | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico has joined opioids settlement with Purdue

New Mexico has joined opioids settlement with Purdue

Associated Press
September 18, 2019 06:20 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico state prosecutors have reversed course to join in a tentative financial settlement over the role that OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma played in the nation's opioid addiction crisis.
    
Attorney general's office spokesman Matt Baca confirmed this week that New Mexico will participate in a settlement involving about half of states under bankruptcy proceedings for Purdue.
    
Baca said the attorney general's office wants to ensure an accurate accounting of assets held by Purdue and the Sacklers that would go toward services to communities ravaged by opioids.
    
More than 2,600 opioids-related lawsuits have been filed against Purdue.
    
Prosecutors initially said New Mexico would decline to join the settlement because it was insufficient. New Mexico sued the Sacklers last week on allegations of deceptive practices that helped flood the state with opioids.

Advertisement

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 18, 2019 06:20 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Former Lt. Gov. calls for boycott of local winery that hosted Trump event
Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle
Police: Child dies in Hobbs after being left in vehicle
State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case
State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Advertisement



NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
NM governor announces plan to make college free for state residents
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Rio Rancho officials call Trump rally a success
Rio Rancho officials call Trump rally a success
New Mexico has joined opioids settlement with Purdue
New Mexico has joined opioids settlement with Purdue
State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case
State Police say suspect arrested in Espanola homicide case