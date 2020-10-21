New Mexico health agency resends 30K old virus test results | KOB 4
New Mexico health agency resends 30K old virus test results

New Mexico health agency resends 30K old virus test results

The Associated Press
Created: October 21, 2020 12:19 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Department of Health has erroneously sent old coronavirus test results to about 30,000 people, of whom 1,600 were awaiting new test results when they received the notification.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that department spokeswoman Marisa Maez said thousands of people received a repeated notification about an old test because of a technical hiccup caused by a software update.

Maez said the department and software provider sent out follow-up messages apologizing for the error and asking people to disregard the notifications. She said the messages were not a result of any “malicious attack."


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

