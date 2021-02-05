New Mexico health exchange schedules 3-month open enrollment | KOB 4

New Mexico health exchange schedules 3-month open enrollment

New Mexico health exchange schedules 3-month open enrollment

The Associated Press
Created: February 05, 2021 08:11 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Managers of New Mexico’s health insurance exchange have scheduled a special open enrollment period from Feb. 15 through May 15 in response to a federal mandate from President Joe Biden.

Nearly 43,000 residents of New Mexico rely on the marketplace for health insurance, with the promise of federal subsidies for consumers with low and moderate incomes who make too much to qualify for Medicaid.

State health exchange CEO Jeffery Bustamante said Wednesday that the open enrollment provides a unique and streamlined opportunity for people to purchase health insurance amid the pandemic.


