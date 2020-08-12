New Mexico health insurance co-op prepares to close | KOB 4
New Mexico health insurance co-op prepares to close

The Associated Press
Updated: August 12, 2020 08:38 AM
Created: August 12, 2020 08:08 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A cooperative health insurance provider to 14,000 customers on New Mexico’s subsidized marketplace will cease operations at the start of 2021.

State insurance regulators announced Tuesday that New Mexico Health Connections will not be an option during the open enrollment period that starts Nov. 1.

People who lose their job-based insurance as a result of the economic crisis linked to COVID-19 are expected to flock to both Medicaid insurance and New Mexico’s insurance exchange that provides subsidies to households with low and moderate incomes.

Five insurance carriers are expected to participate in the state exchange in 2021.


