New Mexico health officials announce first COVID-19 death | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico health officials announce first COVID-19 death

New Mexico health officials announce first COVID-19 death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 25, 2020 10:55 AM
Created: March 25, 2020 10:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has announced the state's first COVID-19 death. 

An Eddy County man in his late 70s died Sunday at Artesia General Hospital. He went to the hospital that day and his condition deteriorated rapidly. The NMDOH said he had multiple chronic underlying health issues. 

Advertisement

A COVID-19 test was performed and sent to the state lab, which received the test Tuesday. The test came back positive. 

“This is a tragic day,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “Across our state, across the country, we are all reeling from the effects of this virus. For anyone in our state who had not yet acknowledged this virus as the urgent public health crisis that it is, who has not accepted the extremely compelling need to stay home, today lays bare the very real, very life-or-death consequences of this disease. My prayers are with the family of this New Mexican. I ask all New Mexicans to include the sick and their families in their prayers – as well as the health care workers and those others on the front lines helping protect us from this disease.”

As of Tuesday, nearly 7,000 people had been tested for COVID-19. To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary. 

New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.

For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, accompanied by White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland and acting White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, speaks with reporters as he walks to the offices of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 100
17 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Mexico, bringing state total to 100
Police arrest man after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Police arrest man after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
COVID-19: Former KOB 4 anchor Tom Joles stranded in Honduras
COVID-19: Former KOB 4 anchor Tom Joles stranded in Honduras
How much power does the governor have during the COVID-19 pandemic?
How much power does the governor have during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Advertisement


New Mexico health officials announce first COVID-19 death
New Mexico health officials announce first COVID-19 death
New health orders issued to preserve New Mexico's supply of masks, gloves
New health orders issued to preserve New Mexico's supply of masks, gloves
Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, left, accompanied by White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland and acting White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, speaks with reporters as he walks to the offices of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky. on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
How much power does the governor have during the COVID-19 pandemic?
How much power does the governor have during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Police arrest man after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque
Police arrest man after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque