New Mexico health officials announce first COVID-19 death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 25, 2020 10:55 AM
Created: March 25, 2020 10:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) has announced the state's first COVID-19 death.
An Eddy County man in his late 70s died Sunday at Artesia General Hospital. He went to the hospital that day and his condition deteriorated rapidly. The NMDOH said he had multiple chronic underlying health issues.
A COVID-19 test was performed and sent to the state lab, which received the test Tuesday. The test came back positive.
“This is a tragic day,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “Across our state, across the country, we are all reeling from the effects of this virus. For anyone in our state who had not yet acknowledged this virus as the urgent public health crisis that it is, who has not accepted the extremely compelling need to stay home, today lays bare the very real, very life-or-death consequences of this disease. My prayers are with the family of this New Mexican. I ask all New Mexicans to include the sick and their families in their prayers – as well as the health care workers and those others on the front lines helping protect us from this disease.”
As of Tuesday, nearly 7,000 people had been tested for COVID-19. To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.
The Department of Health reports that there is community spread. To prevent further spread, the governor issued stay-at-home instructions. New Mexicans are urged to stay at home and only go out when necessary.
New Mexicans who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or call the NMDOH hotline at 855-600-3453.
For the latest COVID-19 coverage, click here. To find local resources, click here.
The terrible reality is that this will not be the last time that I deliver this sad news. Please take care to protect yourself and your community. Together, we will come out the other side. Together, we will get through this. #AllTogetherNM— Michelle Lujan Grisham (@GovMLG) March 25, 2020
