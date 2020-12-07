New Mexico health officials debunk claims that COVID-19 tests inflate case numbers

According to the New Mexico Department of Health, a spokesperson said, "The vast majority of samples run by the NMDOH state lab have a cycle threshold below 29."

There have been claims in some state, like Florida, that tests with higher threshold values lead to false positives and inflate COVID case numbers. However, health experts said that claim is false.

The case numbers track exactly that—the number of people who have been infected.

A spokesperson for NMDOH added:

"NMDOH scientists emphasize that, in addition to there being no indication of a prevalence of 'false-positives' of samples run at a cycle threshold over 30, best epidemiological practices to contain potential viral infection require not arbitrarily declaring a person 'non-infectious' because of a higher cycle threshold."