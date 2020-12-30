New Mexico health officials monitor new COVID-19 strain in Colorado

This mutated version of COVID-19 was first identified in the UK, where infections are soaring.

"So right now we are currently investigating two possibilities of how these individuals may have acquired their infections,” said Colorado epidemiologist, Dr. Rachel Herlihy.

Colorado officials revealed one confirmed positive case of the new variant, with a possible second case. Both were members of a National Guard team that was deployed to a Colorado nursing home.

Dr. Rachel Herlihy said most of the residents in the home had COVID before the military showed up.

"We have an extensive investigation underway to identify all contacts the cases may have had in the two weeks leading up to their deployment,” she said.

The New Mexico Secretary for the Department of Health discussed the new strain Wednesday and said NMDOH is keeping a close eye on it.

“The positive thing is that even though it's a variant, it has the spikes that the current vaccines target for energizing your immune system, so we're hopeful that our current vaccine will suffice, but we have to keep our eye on this and so basically it's a matter of watching and identifying the strains and how the vaccine can target that variant,” said Dr. Tracie Collins.

Experts said even though the new variant is more contagious, symptoms are the same, and the current vaccines available should still be effective.

Health officials also continued stressing the importance of washing your hands, wearing a mask, and social distancing.

On Wednesday, health officials in California also announced a confirmed case of the new COVID-19 strain.