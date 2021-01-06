New Mexico health officials provide update on vaccine rollout

Joy Wang
Updated: January 06, 2021 10:31 PM
Created: January 06, 2021 09:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health said the state has received more than 106,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than half of them have been administered.
According to health officials, New Mexico has one of the highest administration rates in the U.S.
“We are working closely with providers and anytime they are at risk of wasting vaccine, we work with them to push people who are either in the high risk group, or provide them with information on who they can then vaccinate. So to this day, we have not wasted any vaccine or allowed it to spoil,” said Dr. Tracie Collins, NMDOH secretary.
However, health officials said some people have tried to skip the line by entering a code into the DOH’s website.
“What we've done immediately is implement a technical fix to try and prevent this from happening, and so we're now no longer giving a code that you can share. It has to be linked to your particular appointment and specific to you,” Dr. Collins said.
Health officials will discuss more on who will receive the vaccine next as early as Thursday.
“We know that the next group we want to target would be those 75 or older, but we just need to make sure we're prepared and we have a system in place so that we don't run into a disaster like we saw in other states with people standing in line. We want to be prepared," said Dr. Collins.
