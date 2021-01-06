New Mexico health officials provide update on vaccine rollout

“What we've done immediately is implement a technical fix to try and prevent this from happening, and so we're now no longer giving a code that you can share. It has to be linked to your particular appointment and specific to you,” Dr. Collins said.

Health officials will discuss more on who will receive the vaccine next as early as Thursday.

“We know that the next group we want to target would be those 75 or older, but we just need to make sure we're prepared and we have a system in place so that we don't run into a disaster like we saw in other states with people standing in line. We want to be prepared," said Dr. Collins.