New Mexico high court rules on privacy for banking records | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico high court rules on privacy for banking records

New Mexico high court rules on privacy for banking records

The Associated Press
Created: June 20, 2020 11:10 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors can obtain a person’s banking records using a warrantless grand jury subpoena without violating the individual’s right to privacy under New Mexico’s Constitution, the state Supreme Court has ruled.

In a unanimous decision Thursday, the justices concluded that a district court properly allowed the use of five years of personal financial records as evidence in a pending criminal case against a Taos couple facing charges of tax evasion and other finance-related offenses.

Advertisement

The high court rejected the married couple’s argument that the state’s Constitution provided greater privacy protections for their financial records than offered under the U.S. Constitution’s Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable searches and seizures.

The couple contended that a court-authorized warrant should have been required to obtain the bank records.

The justices adhered to a decades-old legal doctrine established by the U.S. Supreme Court that people have no constitutionally protected privacy interest in the financial account records they voluntarily share with third parties, such as a bank.

But the justices made clear that in the digital age with people electronically sharing more information with businesses and vendors, their decision is narrow and applied only to the conventional banking records at issue in the case.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Teen girls survive horrific hit-and-run crash
Teen girls survive horrific hit-and-run crash
Pie Town pie shop closed for good
Pie Town pie shop closed for good
Following husband's death, man blocked from receiving social security benefits
Following husband's death, man blocked from receiving social security benefits
The Luna Mansion to permanently close
The Luna Mansion to permanently close
New Mexico high court rules on privacy for banking records
New Mexico high court rules on privacy for banking records
Advertisement


New Mexico high court rules on privacy for banking records
New Mexico high court rules on privacy for banking records
Teen girls survive horrific hit-and-run crash
Teen girls survive horrific hit-and-run crash
Following husband's death, man blocked from receiving social security benefits
Following husband's death, man blocked from receiving social security benefits
Budget, small business relief, law enforcement body cams continue to be debated in Santa Fe
Budget, small business relief, law enforcement body cams continue to be debated in Santa Fe
Man shot during Oñate protest may sue APD
Man shot during Oñate protest may sue APD