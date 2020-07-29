New Mexico high school sports try to plan amid uncertainty

The Associated Press
Updated: July 29, 2020 06:32 AM
Created: July 29, 2020 06:30 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — High school athletic directors across New Mexico are actively seeking to obtain schedules for the 2020-21 school year amid a pandemic, uncertainty and fewer games.
The Albuquerque Journal reports school districts are waiting for each other to finish crafting basketball, soccer and volleyball schedules. Meets, tournaments and matches are up in the air.
Meanwhile, the New Mexico Activities Association has eliminated regular-season tournaments and overnight travel for the upcoming school year.
Albuquerque Public Schools district Athletic Director Kenny Barreras says all districts are scrambling.
Districts still don't know if schools will play full, if abbreviated, schedules.
