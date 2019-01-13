New Mexico hit by another snowstorm
Photo: Margo Tapia in Rio Rancho
Joshua Panas
January 13, 2019 10:28 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Parts of central and northern New Mexico were greeted by snow Sunday morning.
The area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 12 a.m. Monday.
The heaviest snow will favor the Jemez and southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation reported slick driving conditions west and north of Albuquerque.
KOB viewers reported receiving several inches of snow in Rio Rancho and Los Alamos.
