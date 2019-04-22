New Mexico hockey team unveils logo | KOB 4
New Mexico hockey team unveils logo

New Mexico hockey team unveils logo

Joshua Panas
April 22, 2019 03:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Ice Wolves unveiled their new logo.

The logo features a wolf with several New Mexico themes. The nose is shaped like a hot air balloon and lines on the wolf's face represent the Zia symbol.

“Without being literal, we wanted to create an Ice Wolf that is all our own that tells our story with the Land of Enchantment living within the team logo in a way that all of New Mexico will understand, appreciate and embrace,” said Stan E. Hubbard, owner of the NM Ice Wolves and KOB 4.

The team will play in the NAHL in the 2019-2020 season.

Home games will be played at Outpost Ice Arenas.

Joshua Panas


Created: April 22, 2019 03:03 PM

