New Mexico hockey team unveils logo

The logo features a wolf with several New Mexico themes. The nose is shaped like a hot air balloon and lines on the wolf's face represent the Zia symbol.

“Without being literal, we wanted to create an Ice Wolf that is all our own that tells our story with the Land of Enchantment living within the team logo in a way that all of New Mexico will understand, appreciate and embrace,” said Stan E. Hubbard, owner of the NM Ice Wolves and KOB 4.