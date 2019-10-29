New Mexico holds more meetings on hemp regulations | KOB 4
New Mexico holds more meetings on hemp regulations

New Mexico holds more meetings on hemp regulations

The Associated Press
October 29, 2019 07:44 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico has developed a proposed final rule for regulating the hemp industry and it wants the public to weigh in.
    
The first meeting on the proposal is set for Tuesday in Santa Fe. Subsequent meetings are planned in Albuquerque and Las Cruces.
    
An emergency rule regulating the extraction, manufacturing and transportation of hemp and products containing hemp went into effect in August to protect public health and safety until a final rule was adopted.
    
The proposed final rule includes some minor changes.
    
Officials say it will likely be adopted during a hearing in early December.
    
The state Agriculture Department has issued 400 licenses to grow hemp since the crop was legalized. Officials say that means nearly 11 square miles (over 28 square kilometers) in the state are dedicated to hemp production.

New Mexico holds more meetings on hemp regulations
New Mexico holds more meetings on hemp regulations