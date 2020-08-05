New Mexico Holocaust Museum hit by vandalism | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico Holocaust Museum hit by vandalism

New Mexico Holocaust Museum hit by vandalism Photo: New Mexico Holocaust Museum

The Associated Press
Updated: August 05, 2020 06:39 AM
Created: August 05, 2020 06:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Vandals damaged the New Mexico Holocaust Museum and Gellert Center for Education just as the burial of U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis was being televised.

Museum executive director Leon Natker told the Albuquerque Journal the large window of the downtown Albuquerque museum was shattered Thursday.

Advertisement

Behind the window was a large photo of an early 1960s civil rights march, part of a movement in which Lewis was a leader.

Natker says it was no coincidence the attack happened just as the funeral of Lewis was being broadcast.

No arrests have been made.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Teachers, parents, and students react to back-to-school plans
Teachers, parents, and students react to back-to-school plans
Mother continues fighting to end teen gun violence
Mother continues fighting to end teen gun violence
New Mexico Holocaust Museum hit by vandalism
New Mexico Holocaust Museum hit by vandalism
Supreme Court rules governor can fine businesses non-compliant with health order
Supreme Court rules governor can fine businesses non-compliant with health order
Man accused of killing 8-year-old daughter was previously investigated for child abuse
Man accused of killing 8-year-old daughter was previously investigated for child abuse
Advertisement


New Mexico launches Small Business Recovery Loan Fund
New Mexico launches Small Business Recovery Loan Fund
ABQ BioPark Zoo to reopen August 12
ABQ BioPark Zoo to reopen August 12
Teachers, parents, and students react to back-to-school plans
Teachers, parents, and students react to back-to-school plans
New Mexico Holocaust Museum hit by vandalism
New Mexico Holocaust Museum hit by vandalism
Albuquerque announces installation of 'Old Town Loo'
Albuquerque announces installation of 'Old Town Loo'