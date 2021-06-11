New Mexico horse owners contest changes to purse money, fees | KOB 4

New Mexico horse owners contest changes to purse money, fees

New Mexico horse owners contest changes to purse money, fees

The Associated Press
Updated: June 11, 2021 12:34 PM
Created: June 11, 2021 12:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An organization that represents race horse owners and trainers is challenging New Mexico regulators over the distribution of some purse money.

Also at issue is the state Racing Commission’s recent decision to halt the collection of fees that fund medical expenses for horsemen and their employees and legislative lobbying efforts.

The New Mexico Horsemen's Association contends in a recent court filing that commissioners took away a large portion of the group's funding due to its opposition to using purse money for expenses at the state's privately owned tracks.

The group also had criticized the commission for canceling some race meets and shortening others.




