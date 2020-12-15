New Mexico Horse Rescue in need of donations, volunteers

Casey Torres
EDGEWOOD, N.M. — The New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin N Circles Ranch is low on their budget used to rehabilitate and rehome abused horses.
The vice president of the rescue, Lauri Michael, said the nonprofit usually sees hard days during the winter months.
"People tend to forget about us because it's not comfortable to come out to volunteer and the holidays are here. So we're competing against a lot of different things and people forget that we're out here trying to care for all of our horses," said Michael.
The pandemic isn't helping. Their budget took a hit after their thrift store was shut down a few times and curbside doesn't cut it. Michael said the shop generates nearly half of the rescue's earnings.
The money goes towards feed, medical visits and other veterinary care.
Michael said it adds up and even more now as they care for nine foals and yearlings, which is more than they usually care for.
"Those babies cost us nearly $10,000 to raise until the age of four and that's typically when we adopt them out. That gives us time to give them adequate training and a good foundation for folks that want to adopt them," said Michael.
That's $10,000 for each foal and yearling.
The rescue said people can help by shopping at the thrift store, adopting a horse and if they can't donate money — volunteers are welcomed.
