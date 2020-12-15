New Mexico Horse Rescue in need of donations, volunteers

The money goes towards feed, medical visits and other veterinary care.

Michael said it adds up and even more now as they care for nine foals and yearlings, which is more than they usually care for.

"Those babies cost us nearly $10,000 to raise until the age of four and that's typically when we adopt them out. That gives us time to give them adequate training and a good foundation for folks that want to adopt them," said Michael.

That's $10,000 for each foal and yearling.

The rescue said people can help by shopping at the thrift store, adopting a horse and if they can't donate money — volunteers are welcomed.

To donate, click here.