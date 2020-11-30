New Mexico hospital officials warn that they are running out of beds

Presbyterian is working to keep people out of the hospital, whether they have COVID-19 or not.

"What we want to do is save beds for people who really need it, and prevent as many admissions as possible. So, what we're doing is extending out our ambulatory care," said Jr. Jason Mitchell. "That includes an outpatient Remdesivir clinic, so that we can actually use Remdesivir at our Kaseman facility that way we don't have to admit anybody to give that medication and save those beds for people that are truly ill."

Doctors are thankful for the state's two-week reset, which helped COVID-19 infection level off. However, they are concerned about new infections could stem from Thanksgiving and looser restrictions.

