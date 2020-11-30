New Mexico hospital officials warn that they are running out of beds

Steve Soliz
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- ICU capacity continues to be strained in New Mexico.
As of Monday, hospital officials said 340 people were in an ICU bed. The state's seven major hospital typically have 290 adult intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
New Mexico hospitals are operating in the "contingency" level of care. However, they are getting closer to reaching the "crisis" level, which would impact the level of care people would receive.
"Despite the flexibility that all hospitals have shown in creating new inpatient space, repurposing space that was, perhaps, used for outpatient care in the past - redeploying staff, etc., our hospital is full, and we are very close to running out of both ICU beds and regular beds," said Dr. Rohini McKee of UNM Hospital.
Presbyterian is working to keep people out of the hospital, whether they have COVID-19 or not.
"What we want to do is save beds for people who really need it, and prevent as many admissions as possible. So, what we're doing is extending out our ambulatory care," said Jr. Jason Mitchell. "That includes an outpatient Remdesivir clinic, so that we can actually use Remdesivir at our Kaseman facility that way we don't have to admit anybody to give that medication and save those beds for people that are truly ill."
Doctors are thankful for the state's two-week reset, which helped COVID-19 infection level off. However, they are concerned about new infections could stem from Thanksgiving and looser restrictions.
