New Mexico hospitals end the year with most critical staff shortages in US

"To give you a perspective, before the pandemic, hospitals would typically use maybe 4-6% of their staff during the winter months would be agency," Clark stated. "At the end of the summer, we were at 12% plus another 17% vacant."

According to Clark, a lot of permanent workers are leaving the job because they're simply burnt out.

"We've been in a pandemic for 21 months now to where we not only have they not taken off," Clark said, "but nearly all of them have worked extra shifts, worked longer shifts and worked in areas that they don't normally work in."

To make matters worse, a recent UNM survey found there are roughly 6,000 open nursing jobs in New Mexico - but the state only certified around 1,200 new nurses in 2021.

"Even if they all stayed in New Mexico and we didn't have any retire or any leave the state for other reasons, it would take us 5 years to fill the backlog that we need to fill the shortage that we have at this point," Clark noted.

A stark reality, which may be here to stay well after COVID-19 ends.

"I can't tell you how many people I hear from once they have a family member or they themselves end up in the hospital," Clark said. "They're like, as I toured hospitals and talk with family members and patients, that's we didn't realize just how busy you guys are with just how much need and just how hard these individuals are working. And you know, we tend to take it for granted."