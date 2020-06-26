New Mexico hospitals revise visitor policies, ease restrictions | KOB 4
New Mexico hospitals revise visitor policies, ease restrictions

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 26, 2020 10:55 AM
Created: June 26, 2020 10:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Presbyterian Healthcare Services, Lovelace Health System and the San Juan Regional Medical Center announced revised visitor policies Friday morning. 

In order to protect patients and staff, strict visitor policies were put into place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The revised policies still aim to prevent the possible transmission of COVID-19, but also recognize the importance of visitors for the well-being and recovery of patients. 

Here are the general guidelines effective Friday, June 26: 

Presbyterian

  • Presbyterian will allow one visitor per patient in inpatient settings. 
  • Before entering any Presbyterian facility, all visitors will be screened for fever and other health conditions. 
  • All visitors will be required to wear a mask.
  • For more details on approved visits, click here

Lovelace

  • Visitation hours for inpatient patients will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Visitors will be educated on visitation restrictions include: hand hygiene, cough and respiratory hygiene etiquette, practicing social distancing, and wearing a mask at all times. 
  • One family member or visitor per patient per day in non-isolation rooms or unless otherwise specified. 
  • If the family member/visitor leaves the patient's room during the visit, they must leave the hospital. 
  • All visitors must pass health screening and wear masks. 
  • All visitors will be issued a sticker to be worn until exiting the facility. 
  • For more details on approved visits, click here

San Juan Regional Medical Center 

  • Non-COVID inpatients will now be allowed one visitor between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 
  • Visitors will have to pass a health screening upon entrance to the hospital. 
  • All visitors are required to practice proper hand hygiene and wear a cloth face mask. 
  • No masks with valves are allowed. 
  • No visitors allowed for COVID-19 patients, with the following exceptions considered on a case-by-case basis: parents or legal guardian of minors, visitors for patients lacking decision-making capacity, visitors for patients near end of life or visitors for expectant mothers. Any exceptions will be limited to one family member and security will be notified. 


