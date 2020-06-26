New Mexico hospitals revise visitor policies, ease restrictions

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 26, 2020 10:55 AM
Created: June 26, 2020 10:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Presbyterian Healthcare Services, Lovelace Health System and the San Juan Regional Medical Center announced revised visitor policies Friday morning.
In order to protect patients and staff, strict visitor policies were put into place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The revised policies still aim to prevent the possible transmission of COVID-19, but also recognize the importance of visitors for the well-being and recovery of patients.
Here are the general guidelines effective Friday, June 26:
Presbyterian
Lovelace
San Juan Regional Medical Center
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company