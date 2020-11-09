New Mexico hospitals seeing strain as COVID-19 cases climb

The Associated Press
Created: November 09, 2020 01:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Top medical officers for some of New Mexico's largest hospital systems say they are now at or above normal capacity as the coronavirus pandemic surges across the state.
They briefed reporters Monday, saying they're seeing the strain on staff and they won't be able to sustain the pace over the long term.
Presbyterian Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jason Mitchell says the hospitals are operating under contingency plans. He's among those pleading with people to stay home to curb the spread of the virus.
More than 1,200 additional cases have been reported in each of the last three days as hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise.
