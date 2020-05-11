New Mexico hospitals to receive $66M to combat COVID-19

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hospitals will be receiving a Medicaid rate increase of up to 50%, according to the New Mexico Human Services Department. The estimated $66 million will be used to help counter the losses hospitals have faced due to the pandemic.
“New Mexico Medicaid health care providers are on the front lines -- carrying out heroic work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sec. David R. Scrase, M.D. “We want all those who put themselves at risk to serve our most vulnerable New Mexicans to have the additional financial support they need during this crisis.”
The Medicaid program will increase reimbursement for inpatient hospital stays by 12.4% and Intensive Care Unit stays by 50% for the duration of this public health emergency.
“The significant increase in ICU payments reflects the level of concern that the Human Services Department has for our state’s most scarce resource during the pandemic,” Sec. Scrase said in a release. “As part of the Medical Advisory Team’s crisis planning, hospital ICU capacity across the state will double. This will dramatically increase hospital costs in many categories, including medical and nursing staff, ventilators and other critical care devices, and personal protective equipment. It is very important to all of us that our hospitals have sufficient financial support to provide with high quality intensive care to every New Mexican who needs it during the pandemic.”
The rate increase was recently approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services. State health officials say the reimbursements will be retroactive to April 1.
