New Mexico hospitals to receive $66M to combat COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Hospitals will be receiving a Medicaid rate increase of up to 50%, according to the New Mexico Human Services Department. The estimated $66 million will be used to help counter the losses hospitals have faced due to the pandemic.

“New Mexico Medicaid health care providers are on the front lines -- carrying out heroic work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sec. David R. Scrase, M.D. “We want all those who put themselves at risk to serve our most vulnerable New Mexicans to have the additional financial support they need during this crisis.”