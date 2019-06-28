New Mexico hosts national train collectors convention
Christina Rodriguez
June 28, 2019 07:00 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Model train collectors from across the country are in Albuquerque this weekend.
"They've come from all over the United States. We have folks from California clear to Vermont," said Elaine Eckstein, an organizer for the Train Collectors Association annual convention.
It's the sixtieth year of the convention, but it is the first time the convention has been held in New Mexico.
"And that was our goal – to bring everybody here and have a true New Mexico experience," said Chris Allen, train enthusiast.
At the convention, all of the amazing tiny landscapes, trains and towns will be on display. Plus, visitors can buy all the supplies they might want to build their own – as well as the opportunity to hear some of the collectors' secrets.
"This is actually a trailer. The two sides fold up on the side," Allen said. "We've nicknamed it the taco trailer because it folds up like a taco."
Another train enthusiast had a train built of Legos!
"It's kind of like a puzzle because you have to use existing Lego pieces and find a way to have them represent something very real," said Chris Stone.
