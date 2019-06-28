New Mexico hosts national train collectors convention

"And that was our goal – to bring everybody here and have a true New Mexico experience," said Chris Allen, train enthusiast.

At the convention, all of the amazing tiny landscapes, trains and towns will be on display. Plus, visitors can buy all the supplies they might want to build their own – as well as the opportunity to hear some of the collectors' secrets.

"This is actually a trailer. The two sides fold up on the side," Allen said. "We've nicknamed it the taco trailer because it folds up like a taco."

Another train enthusiast had a train built of Legos!

"It's kind of like a puzzle because you have to use existing Lego pieces and find a way to have them represent something very real," said Chris Stone.

