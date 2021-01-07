New Mexico hotline offers answers about vaccine registration

Christina Rodriguez
SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health hotline is now offering support for those who have questions surrounding vaccine registration.
Nearly 300,000 New Mexicans have already registered on the state’s vaccine website. Users create a profile, enter health and other information, and then wait to receive notification from DOH when vaccine is available to them.
“New Mexico is working to deliver vaccine as quickly and efficiently as possible. We encourage everyone to register - and we are pleased to provide in-person support to assist with that process,” said Dr. Tracie Collins, the secretary-designate of the New Mexico Department of Health.
