New Mexico hotline offers answers about vaccine registration | KOB 4

New Mexico hotline offers answers about vaccine registration

New Mexico hotline offers answers about vaccine registration

Christina Rodriguez
Created: January 07, 2021 01:27 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health hotline is now offering support for those who have questions surrounding vaccine registration.

Nearly 300,000 New Mexicans have already registered on the state’s vaccine website. Users create a profile, enter health and other information, and then wait to receive notification from DOH when vaccine is available to them.

  • Users who have questions or would like support with the registration process — including New Mexicans who do not have internet access — can dial 1-855-600-3453, press option 0 for vaccine questions, and then option 4 for tech support.
  • Users who have other vaccine-related questions can call 1-855-600-3453 and simply press option 0 for vaccine questions.

“New Mexico is working to deliver vaccine as quickly and efficiently as possible. We encourage everyone to register - and we are pleased to provide in-person support to assist with that process,” said Dr. Tracie Collins, the secretary-designate of the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

The Latest: AP sources: Pence set to attend inauguration
Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November's presidential election during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Wednesday, disrupting the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)
New Mexico governor grants clemency for 12 people
New Mexico governor grants clemency for 12 people
Social platforms flex their power, lock down Trump accounts
Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Armed Trump supporters rally outside Roundhouse in Santa Fe
Armed Trump supporters rally outside Roundhouse in Santa Fe
New Mexico health officials provide update on vaccine rollout
New Mexico health officials provide update on vaccine rollout