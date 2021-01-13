New Mexico identifies first case of UK coronavirus variant | KOB 4
New Mexico identifies first case of UK coronavirus variant

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 13, 2021 11:56 AM
Created: January 13, 2021 11:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health has announced the state's first case of the B117 coronavirus variant.

Officials said a man in his 60's has the variant and is associated with travel to the UK in December. The man is currently recovering and did not need hospitalization. 

At this time, NMDOH officials said they have not identified any close contacts within the state. 

The B117 coronavirus variant was first seen in the UK in September of last year. According to the NMDOH, "there is no evidence that the variant has an impact on the severity of COVID-19 cases, nor on current vaccine effectiveness."

Officials did not disclose which county the variant was found in. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


