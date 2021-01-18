New Mexico identifies second case of UK coronavirus variant | KOB 4
New Mexico identifies second case of UK coronavirus variant

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 18, 2021 09:44 AM
Created: January 18, 2021 08:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health has announced the state's second case of the B117 coronavirus variant.

Officials said a woman in her 30s has the variant and experienced mild symptoms. Officials said no additional close contacts outside of the household have been identified to date. The woman was a close contact of the first case announced last Wednesday

“We know how to protect each other - but we have to act on what we know,” DOH Secretary-Designate Dr. Tracie Collins said. “We also have to get vaccinated as quickly as supplies allow.” 

The B117 coronavirus variant was first seen in the UK in September of last year. According to the NMDOH, "there is no evidence that the variant has an impact on the severity of COVID-19 cases, nor on current vaccine effectiveness."

Officials did not disclose which county the variant was found in. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


