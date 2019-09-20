New Mexico inmate facing federal racketeering charges | KOB 4
New Mexico inmate facing federal racketeering charges

New Mexico inmate facing federal racketeering charges

Associated Press
September 20, 2019 07:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a New Mexico inmate is accused of racketeering and other crimes stemming from his alleged connections to a prison gang.
    
The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico says 37-year-old Jonathan Gomez of Albuquerque was arrested Thursday by federal agents at the state penitentiary, where records show he was serving time for a murder conviction.
    
Gomez - known as "Baby G" - is an alleged member of Syndicato de Nueva Mexico, a gang formed following a deadly prison riot in 1980. The group has since expanded throughout the prison system.
    
Prosecutors say the gang has controlled and profited from drug trafficking and has used violence to protect its territory.
    
According to a criminal complaint, Gomez is accused of conspiring with other gang members between 2002 and 2016.

Credits

Associated Press


Created: September 20, 2019 07:04 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

