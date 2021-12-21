New Mexico inmates graduate from CDL program

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: December 21, 2021 06:43 PM
Created: December 21, 2021 05:48 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new initiative for inmates in New Mexico offers a training program for a commercial driver's license (CDL).
"In ten years of teaching in prison, I have never seen a program with this much energy and work from all the guys involved," said David Bibeau, an instructor at the Northeast New Mexico Detention Facility.
15 men are now finishing the program. 10 did not complete the course, but the instructor said that was due to COVID complications moving inmates around.
There is high demand for the course. 165 inmates have written letters of interest to join the CDL course.
Those who are finishing the program will still need three to four weeks behind the wheel after getting released. Then they can get fully certified.
"They go out with hope, so we're selling more hope," Bibeau said. "Where some guys don't have any, now they have some."
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company