New Mexico inmates outline abuse in civil rights lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than a dozen inmates who were transferred following a deadly riot at a New Mexico lockup in 2020 were allegedly abused and terrorized by state correctional officers.

The allegations are outlined in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a watchdog organization and a civil rights attorney. The inmates claim their rights to due process and to be free from cruel and unusual punishment were violated by a deputy warden and others at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility.