New Mexico inmates take class on Hemingway

“These guys are doing a lot of the same work that college students on the outside are doing,” Cann said.

The class is paid for using a grant from PBS, which recently produced a documentary series about the author.

The state said they hope they can create better inmates by giving them something to study and write about.

“You know – get the individuals thinking critically in different ways than what they’re experiencing,” Morgen Jaco, the department’s director of reentry, said.

Some of the inmates taking the class have been convicted of violent offenses like murder and kidnapping.

According to Jaco, those inmates can can still lead by example.

“Focusing on this type of population also helps with the culture inside,” she said. “So if we have individuals that are high security that are engaged in programming and thinking about things differently, it affects the whole population."

“It affects how they talk to each other, how they interact with each other and how they work with staff,” she added.

The state told KOB 4 this specific program will only be offered for a certain period of time. However, they have other initiatives including classes that aim to reduce recidivism.