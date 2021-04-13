New Mexico issues 10-year plan for boosting forest health | KOB 4
New Mexico issues 10-year plan for boosting forest health

The Associated Press
Created: April 13, 2021 01:22 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Restoring forests, using fire as a management tool and getting more buy-in from private land owners are among the strategies outlined in New Mexico's latest forest action plan.

The state Forestry Division released the plan Monday.

The federal government requires each state to update the plans every decade.

Officials say the latest version includes steps for how New Mexico can work with the federal government and other groups as part of a shared stewardship initiative.

The document also identifies areas that are priorities based on wildfire risks and their importance as sources for water.


