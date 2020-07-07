New Mexico issues heat alert as triple digits approach | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico issues heat alert as triple digits approach

New Mexico issues heat alert as triple digits approach

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 07, 2020 12:03 PM
Created: July 07, 2020 11:57 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials are warning people across New Mexico to be mindful of heat-related illness as the state prepares for a few days of triple digit temperatures.

The Health Department on Tuesday issued an alert, saying the extreme heat is expected to last through the weekend in most of the state. Officials recommend avoiding outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the next few days. 

Advertisement

Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel also used the forecast to remind parents not to leave children or pets in hot cars.

“While for many, warnings about leaving children and pets in hot cars may seem like common sense, these accidents happen, with a record number of children (53) dying in hot cars in the U.S. in 2018,” Kunkel said. “We’re all vulnerable to extreme heat at one point or another, so please do your best to seek out cool indoor places and stay well-hydrated even in these difficult times with COVID-19.”

The symptoms of heat stress can include dizziness, nausea, cramping and weakness and can progress to heat stroke and death if left unchecked.

For more information, click here


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico families to receive $67 million in P-EBT cards, food assistance
New Mexico families to receive $67 million in P-EBT cards, food assistance
APD's sex crimes unit investigates viral video of sexual assault
APD's sex crimes unit investigates viral video of sexual assault
State Police issues 1 citation so far for mask noncompliance
State Police issues 1 citation so far for mask noncompliance
New data reveals which work sectors are being hit the hardest by COVID-19
New data reveals which work sectors are being hit the hardest by COVID-19
New Mexico tells Arizona, Texas- tourists to follow state's public health orders
New Mexico tells Arizona, Texas- tourists to follow state's public health orders
Advertisement


Girl killed, 2 others injured at Storrie Lake State Park
Girl killed, 2 others injured at Storrie Lake State Park
NM small businesses to receive $400M in COVID-19 relief loans
NM small businesses to receive $400M in COVID-19 relief loans
New Mexico issues heat alert as triple digits approach
New Mexico issues heat alert as triple digits approach
US nuclear lab investigates breach at plutonium facility
US nuclear lab investigates breach at plutonium facility
Opera, Balloon Fiesta among businesses getting virus loans
Opera, Balloon Fiesta among businesses getting virus loans