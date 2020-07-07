New Mexico issues heat alert as triple digits approach

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials are warning people across New Mexico to be mindful of heat-related illness as the state prepares for a few days of triple digit temperatures.
The Health Department on Tuesday issued an alert, saying the extreme heat is expected to last through the weekend in most of the state. Officials recommend avoiding outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the next few days.
Health Secretary Kathy Kunkel also used the forecast to remind parents not to leave children or pets in hot cars.
“While for many, warnings about leaving children and pets in hot cars may seem like common sense, these accidents happen, with a record number of children (53) dying in hot cars in the U.S. in 2018,” Kunkel said. “We’re all vulnerable to extreme heat at one point or another, so please do your best to seek out cool indoor places and stay well-hydrated even in these difficult times with COVID-19.”
The symptoms of heat stress can include dizziness, nausea, cramping and weakness and can progress to heat stroke and death if left unchecked.
