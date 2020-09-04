New Mexico issues social distancing restrictions for polling places

The secretary is empowered to implement the above social distancing protocols – and may provide additional guidance in order to ensure compliance.

“Election facilities must remain accessible to the public under the state’s Election Code, and as such we’ve got to ensure that everyone casting a ballot may do so safely,” Kunkel said. “There is still a risk of COVID-19 transmission no matter where we go. Our job is to make these facilities as safe as possible while strongly encouraging New Mexicans to take every precaution while casting their ballot this fall.”

New Mexicans can register to vote or update their voter registration online here.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS: Absentee ballot requests can now be made online through the Secretary of State’s website here. Oct. 20 is the deadline to request an absentee ballot. Voters should mail their completed absentee ballot back no later than Oct. 27 to ensure it arrives to their county clerks before 7 p.m. on Nov. 3.

IN-PERSON EARLY VOTING: In-person early voting locations open in each county beginning on Saturday, Oct. 17, and continue through Saturday, Oct. 31.

ELECTION DAY: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with in-person polling locations open in each county from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

POLL WORKERS: New Mexicans interested in serving as poll workers may find more information here or at the Secretary of State’s website.