New Mexico issues warning as vaping illnesses increase | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: November 14, 2019 06:24 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - State health officials say three more cases of severe lung injury related to the use of e-cigarettes for vaping have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in New Mexico to 20.
    
The state Health Department announced the additional cases Wednesday.
    
In all, more than 2,000 Americans who vape have gotten sick since March, many of them teenagers and young adults, and at least 40 people have died.
    
Thirteen of New Mexico’s patients have required hospitalization in intensive care units.
    
Of the patients interviewed by the state health department, more than three-quarters reported the use of THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. Three patients reported only nicotine use.
    
New Mexico officials are discouraging the vaping of THC products and the vaping of any products containing Vitamin E acetate.

