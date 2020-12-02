New Mexico jail seeks to return stolen money to inmates

The Associated Press
Updated: December 02, 2020 09:21 AM
Created: December 02, 2020 07:23 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials are seeking to return funds that were stolen from inmates’ accounts at the Bernalillo County jail over several years.
The Metropolitan Detention Center said Tuesday it is trying locate 99 former inmates so the misappropriated money can be refunded.
An independent audit recently made public by the state auditor’s office alleges that a former fiscal supervisor at the jail tapped into inmate trust accounts to issue fraudulent debit cards.
Jail officials were tipped off in 2019 when a former inmate called about money missing from the account.
Officials say they've instituted new procedures and taken other corrective actions.
Individuals who had inmate trust accounts and believe they may be owed a refund should visit the New Mexico Tax and Revenue Department website to search for unclaimed property.
