New Mexico joins brief to protect Dreamers and preserve DACA

“I will continue to fight President Trump’s attacks on our Dreamers, who are our future military, law enforcement, doctors, and business owners,” Balderas said. “Rescinding DACA wouldn’t just devastate the lives of the grantees who rely on the program; it would also harm public safety, national security, research institutions and our economy.”

Since 2012, DACA has allowed approximately 800,000 young people to live, study, and work in the U.S.