New Mexico joins brief to protect Dreamers and preserve DACA
Christina Rodriguez
September 30, 2019 10:25 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general to file a brief for a lawsuit that will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court this fall. The lawsuit, originally filed in September 2017, argues that the Trump administration's attempt to revoke DACA was based on a faulty legal analysis.
“I will continue to fight President Trump’s attacks on our Dreamers, who are our future military, law enforcement, doctors, and business owners,” Balderas said. “Rescinding DACA wouldn’t just devastate the lives of the grantees who rely on the program; it would also harm public safety, national security, research institutions and our economy.”
Since 2012, DACA has allowed approximately 800,000 young people to live, study, and work in the U.S.
New Mexico is home to an estimated 5,880 DACA recipients who arrived at an average age of six years old.
The coalition of states includes New York, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Colorado.
Christina Rodriguez
September 30, 2019 10:25 AM
