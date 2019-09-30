New Mexico joins brief to protect Dreamers and preserve DACA | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico joins brief to protect Dreamers and preserve DACA

New Mexico joins brief to protect Dreamers and preserve DACA

Christina Rodriguez
September 30, 2019 10:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has joined a coalition of 16 attorneys general to file a brief for a lawsuit that will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court this fall. The lawsuit, originally filed in September 2017, argues that the Trump administration's attempt to revoke DACA was based on a faulty legal analysis.

Advertisement

“I will continue to fight President Trump’s attacks on our Dreamers, who are our future military, law enforcement, doctors, and business owners,” Balderas said. “Rescinding DACA wouldn’t just devastate the lives of the grantees who rely on the program; it would also harm public safety, national security, research institutions and our economy.”

Since 2012, DACA has allowed approximately 800,000 young people to live, study, and work in the U.S. 

New Mexico is home to an estimated 5,880 DACA recipients who arrived at an average age of six years old.

The coalition of states includes New York, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Colorado. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: September 30, 2019 10:25 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

One dead after shooting at high school homecoming party
Sean Markey
4 Investigates: Neighborhood held ‘hostage’ with home sales frozen for years
4 Investigates: Neighborhood held ‘hostage’ with home sales frozen for years
Lab-tested dogs rescued by Animal Humane
Lab-tested dogs rescued by Animal Humane
Bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial
Bronze shoes stolen from veterans memorial
Balloon Fiesta officials make changes to improve traffic
Balloon Fiesta officials make changes to improve traffic
Advertisement



Youths seek emergency climate declaration in New Mexico
Youths seek emergency climate declaration in New Mexico
One dead after shooting at high school homecoming party
Sean Markey
Lab-tested dogs rescued by Animal Humane
Lab-tested dogs rescued by Animal Humane
Search continues for small plane missing near Santa Fe
Search continues for small plane missing near Santa Fe
4 Investigates: Neighborhood held ‘hostage’ with home sales frozen for years
4 Investigates: Neighborhood held ‘hostage’ with home sales frozen for years