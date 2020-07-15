New Mexico judge delays trial over attorney's virus exposure | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: July 15, 2020 07:13 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has postponed a murder trial after learning a defense attorney was in contact with people who contracted COVID-19.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported District Judge Maria Sanchez-Gagne called a mistrial after learning of the contact.

Defense attorney Sheri Raphaelson says she was in contact with patients while working as a midwife.

Mark Hice was charged with first-degree murder in connection with an October 2018 shooting that killed 18-year-old Cameron Martinez and wounded three others.

Hice’s trial was to be the first case in the state's First Judicial District since the start of the pandemic.

(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

