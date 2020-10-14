New Mexico judge issues ruling in marijuana reciprocity case

The Associated Press
October 14, 2020
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A state district judge has cleared the way for hundreds of patients to be re-authorized to participate in New Mexico's medical marijuana program.
The ruling issued Tuesday stemmed from a challenge of a mandate and subsequent rule adopted by the state health department that placed additional requirements on some patients who have medical marijuana cards from other states.
The health department says it will comply with the ruling and that all 323 people affected by the decision will once again be able to buy from licensed cannabis providers in the state.
Marijuana is only legal for medical use in New Mexico.
