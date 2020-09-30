New Mexico judge retires amid allegations of misconduct | KOB 4
New Mexico judge retires amid allegations of misconduct

The Associated Press
Updated: September 30, 2020 06:52 AM
Created: September 30, 2020 06:50 AM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico officials have allowed a judge to retire while facing 10 allegations of misconduct in office.

The Gallup Independent reported McKinley County Magistrate Judge April J. Silversmith retired Aug. 31.

Silversmith faced accusations of excessive absences from work, failing to attend court for the required 40 hours per week, failing to recuse or inappropriately involving herself in cases concerning family members and yelling at court staff members.

Silversmith and her attorney requested the case remain sealed, but the allegations became public Sept. 4 when the New Mexico Supreme Court ordered the court filings to be opened.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

