New Mexico judge turns down developer's water request

The company has been working on behalf of the Campbell Ranch development to secure the water rights. It's not clear what the ruling will mean for the future of the project.

County officials are planning to update residents in the East Mountains on water issues during a Feb. 23 public meeting.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/31/2019 10:31:38 PM (GMT -7:00)