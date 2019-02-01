New Mexico judge turns down developer's water request
The Associated Press
February 01, 2019 06:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico judge has rejected a developer's request to access more than 100 million gallons of groundwater annually for a planned community east of Albuquerque.
In what has been a decades-long fight, State District Judge Shannon Bacon ruled this week that the proposal would impair existing water rights and was contrary to the conservation of water.
Bernalillo County was among the groups that opposed the application, which was initially filed in 2009 by Aquifer Science.
The company has been working on behalf of the Campbell Ranch development to secure the water rights. It's not clear what the ruling will mean for the future of the project.
County officials are planning to update residents in the East Mountains on water issues during a Feb. 23 public meeting.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
1/31/2019 10:31:38 PM (GMT -7:00)
Credits
The Associated Press
Created: February 01, 2019 06:37 AM
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.