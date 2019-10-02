New Mexico jury finds ex-deputy guilty of aggravated battery | KOB 4
New Mexico jury finds ex-deputy guilty of aggravated battery

The Associated Press
October 02, 2019 06:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico jury has found a former sheriff's deputy accused of kicking a man in the head guilty of aggravated battery.
    
Jurors returned the verdict Tuesday against David Priemazon after deliberating for six hours.
    
Priemazon was a 15-year-veteran of the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office when prosecutors say he kicked Christopher Lucero in March 2018 following a chase through Albuquerque's South Valley.
    
Sam Bregman, an Albuquerque attorney who represented Priemazon, expressed disappointment over the verdict, saying he believed the jury "got it wrong."
    
Bregman says he appreciates that his client received a fair trial.
    
Priemazon faces up to three years in prison. He will be sentenced Dec. 3.

Created: October 02, 2019 06:30 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

