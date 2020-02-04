New Mexico kicks off registration process for primaries | KOB 4
New Mexico kicks off registration process for primaries

New Mexico kicks off registration process for primaries

The Associated Press
Created: February 04, 2020 06:37 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Candidates are registering ahead of New Mexico’s pre-primary conventions to run for federal and statewide elected office.

The secretary of state’s office was scheduled to collect initial candidate registration documents Tuesday in preparation for the state’s June 2 primary.

The Republican, Democratic and Libertarian parties decide next month who qualifies to seek their primary election nominations in an open race to succeed retiring U.S. Sen. Tom Udall.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján is running for Senate, leaving an open race for his 3rd Congressional District seat.

U.S. Reps. Xochitl Torres Small and Debra Haaland are seeking reelection under the Democratic banner.

In statewide races, recently appointed Supreme Court Justices Shannon Bacon and David Thomson are running for election to retain their seats.


