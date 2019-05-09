New Mexico land boss concerned about border wall work

Associated Press

May 09, 2019 03:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The head of one of New Mexico's most powerful statewide offices is raising concerns about the lack of an environmental review as the U.S. government prepares to replace fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border in two counties.



State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard delivered her comments to U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday as fellow Democratic members of New Mexico's congressional delegation pushed for the comment period to be extended.



Aside from environmental concerns, Garcia Richard said her agency hasn't received any inquiries from federal officials regarding rights of way permits or easements required for accessing state trust lands adjacent to proposed construction areas.



The U.S. government plans to install 31 miles (50 kilometers) of bollard fencing in Luna County and another 15 miles (24 kilometers) in Dona Ana County.